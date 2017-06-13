Register
    Smoke rises from an airstrike during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants

    US-Led Coalition Strikes Destroy Daesh-Held Buildings Near Iraq’s Samarra

    © REUTERS/ Alaa Al-Marjani
    Middle East
    0 6730

    US-led coalition air forces launched strikes against the Daesh targets near the northern Iraqi city of Samarra, according to official statement.

    Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) fire towards Islamic State militants during a battle on the outskirts of Al-Ba'aj, west of Mosul, Iraq May 26, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Stringer
    Iraq's Shiite Militias Reach Syrian Border in Anti-Daesh Offensive
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US-led coalition strikes targeted Islamic State [Daesh] terror group (outlawed in Russia) positions near the northern Iraqi city of Samarra on Monday, Operation Inherent Resolve said in a press release.

    "Near Samarra, one strike engaged an ISIS [Islamic State] tactical unit and destroyed three ISIS-held buildings, three VBIEDs [vehicle borne improvised explosive devices] and a vehicle," the release stated on Tuesday.

    The Daesh has tried to capture Samarra several times since 2014, including on May 22 when Iraqi troops repelled a two-pronged attack on the eastern part of the city.

    A member of Iraqi Federal Police stands guard at a factory used by Islamic State militants to manufacture home made mortars in western Mosul, Iraq, May 11, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Danish Siddiqui
    Iraqi Police Liberate One of Last Daesh-Held Districts of Mosul
    Coalition forces carried out seven additional strikes in Iraq, destroying tactical vehicles, VBIEDs, fighting and sniper positions and weapons near Bayji, Kisik and Mosul.

    In Syria, the coalition conducted 29 strikes consisting of 32 engagements against the Daesh near Deir ez-Zor and Raqqa. Seven strikes near Deir ez-Zor destroyed tanks and oil infrastructure while 22 strikes near Raqqa destroyed 21 Daesh fighting positions and four vehicles.

    The US-led coalition of 69 members is conducting airstrikes, ground-based and rocket-propelled artillery fire against the Daesh in Syria and Iraq. The strikes in Iraq are conducted in support of the Iraqi government, but those in Syria are not authorized by the UN Security Council or the government of President Bashar Assad.

