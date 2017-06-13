US-Led Coalition Strikes Destroy Daesh-Held Buildings Near Iraq’s Samarra

"Near Samarra, one strike engaged an ISIS [Islamic State] tactical unit and destroyed three ISIS-held buildings, three VBIEDs [vehicle borne improvised explosive devices] and a vehicle," the release stated on Tuesday.
The Daesh has tried to capture Samarra several times since 2014, including on May 22 when Iraqi troops repelled a two-pronged attack on the eastern part of the city.
In Syria, the coalition conducted 29 strikes consisting of 32 engagements against the Daesh near Deir ez-Zor and Raqqa. Seven strikes near Deir ez-Zor destroyed tanks and oil infrastructure while 22 strikes near Raqqa destroyed 21 Daesh fighting positions and four vehicles.
The US-led coalition of 69 members is conducting airstrikes, ground-based and rocket-propelled artillery fire against the Daesh in Syria and Iraq. The strikes in Iraq are conducted in support of the Iraqi government, but those in Syria are not authorized by the UN Security Council or the government of President Bashar Assad.
