© REUTERS/ Alaa Al-Faqir Russia Registers Eight Ceasefire Violations in Syria Over Past 24 Hours

MOSCOW (Sputnik)The Russian side of the joint Syria ceasefire monitoring commission has registered five ceasefire breaches over the past 24 hours, while the Turkish side specified four instances, the Russian Ministry of Defense said Tuesday.

“The situation in de-escalation zones can be assessed as stable. The Russian side of the joint Russia-Turkey Commission on violations of the Joint Agreement registered 5 cases of shooting in provinces: Damascus – 4, Hama – 1. The Turkish side of the body registered 4 violations, in provinces: Daraa – 1, Damascus – 3,” the ministry said in its daily Syria ceasefire bulletin.

The Russian Center for reconciliation of opposing sides carried out three humanitarian operations in Aleppo, providing the local population with 3.6 tonnes of drinking water. Over 1,100 people received humanitarian aid, while Russian medics provided aid as part of the humanitarian assistance, according to the ministry.

A cargo of food was sent in by parachute to Deir ez-Zor by the Russian Abakan Air company, its total weight being 21 tonnes, the bulletin stated. The city remains under siege by the forces of the Islamic State, a terrorist group banned in Russia and multiple other countries.

In the past day one agreement was signed on joining the ceasefire in Latakia, with a number of locations that joined the agreement rising to 1,572. Talks with armed opposition groups are ongoing in provinces of Aleppo, Damascus, Hama, Homs and Quneitra. The number of groups that abide the agreement is the same at 219, the Ministry of Defense said.

