Over 900 Yemenis Die of Cholera Outbreak Since Late April - WHO

"A cumulative total of 124,002 suspected #cholera cases and 923 associated deaths have been reported across #Yemen since 27 April 2017," the WHO wrote on its official Twitter account.
The cholera outbreak in Yemen was announced by the country's health authorities on October 6, 2016. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that 7.6 million Yemenis live in areas with a high risk of cholera transmission.
The UN Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) characterizes the situation in Yemen as "the largest humanitarian crisis in the world," with 18.8 million people in need of humanitarian or defense assistance, including 10.3 million who require immediate aid to save or sustain their lives.
