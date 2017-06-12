Turkish Foreign Minister Receives Ambassadors From Gulf States Amid Qatar Row

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu received on Monday ambassadors from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain amid the diplomatic scandal between the Arab states and Qatar.

"Received Ambassadors of #Saudi Arabia, #UAE & Charge d'Affaires of #Bahrain together concerning the situation in the region," Cavusoglu said on Twitter.

Last Monday, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt broke off diplomatic relations with Qatar over its alleged support of terrorism, with a number of other countries severing or reducing ties with Doha in the following week.

On Tuesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Ankara would continue to develop relations with Doha, with sanctions against Qatar not being the solution to the problem.

