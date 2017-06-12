Iranian Police Kill Four Militants Linked to Daesh in Country's South

According to the Tasnim news agency, citing Brig. Gen. Azizollah Maleki, the militants were killed in an operation conducted by the police in the mountains near the city of Rudan on Sunday.
Weapons and ammunition were seized alongside explosives and a flag of the Daesh.
On June 7, two coordinated terror attacks were carried out in the Iranian parliament and the mausoleum of Imam Khomeini in Tehran. According to media reports, at least 17 people were killed and some 50 others injured in the assaults. The Daesh reportedly claimed responsibility for both terror acts. On Friday, Iranian media reported, citing the country's intelligence, that the leader of the group behind the attack was killed by the country's security forces.
