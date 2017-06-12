Iranian Police Kill Four Militants Linked to Daesh in Country's South

© AP Photo/ Ebrahim Noroozi Iranian Security Forces Reportedly Kill Leader of Group Behind Tehran Attacks

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Iranian police killed four armed militants allegedly tied to the Islamic State (ISIL or Daesh, a terrorist group outlawed in Russia) in the southern province of Hormozgan, local media reported on Monday.

According to the Tasnim news agency, citing Brig. Gen. Azizollah Maleki, the militants were killed in an operation conducted by the police in the mountains near the city of Rudan on Sunday.

Weapons and ammunition were seized alongside explosives and a flag of the Daesh.

A foreign identity card was found on one of the militants, while the identities of the three others are not known yet, Maleki said.

On June 7, two coordinated terror attacks were carried out in the Iranian parliament and the mausoleum of Imam Khomeini in Tehran. According to media reports, at least 17 people were killed and some 50 others injured in the assaults. The Daesh reportedly claimed responsibility for both terror acts. On Friday, Iranian media reported, citing the country's intelligence, that the leader of the group behind the attack was killed by the country's security forces.