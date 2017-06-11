Register
    Qatar Lauds Russia's Offer on Food Supplies Amid Row With Arab States

    Topic:
    Persian Gulf Disarray: Arab States Sever Relations With Qatar (136)
    Doha thanks Moscow for offering food supplies following diplomatic row with other Arab states, however, the help is not needed so far, Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said Sunday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Saturday, Al Thani met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. Lavrov called for direct talks between Doha and other Arab states to overcome the diplomatic crisis and confirmed its readiness to continue dialogue with Qatar in all spheres.

    On Monday, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt cut off diplomatic relations with Qatar, accusing the latter of supporting terrorist organizations and destabilizing the situation in the Middle East.

    The Saudi-led move to blockade Qatar has been upheld by Yemen, the Maldives, Mauritius, Mauritania and Libya’s eastern-based government. The standoff has led to food shortages and stockpiling in the energy-rich country, which relies heavily on imports.

    "Iran offered help, as well as other friendly countries. Russia offered us help, when we need it. But as for now we do not need it. What we use now is the channels in Turkey and other countries," Al Thani told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster in an interview.

    Topic:
    Persian Gulf Disarray: Arab States Sever Relations With Qatar (136)

