Jordanian Border Guards Kill 5 People Trying to Cross Border From Syria

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Syrian army is engaged in fierce fighting with Daesh terror group (banned in Russia) in the area.

"Over the past 72 hours, nine vehicles tried to reach the Jordanian border on the road from At Tanf. Force was applied against them, and the offenders retreated. A short time after the incident, one of the pickup trucks and two motorcycles began to return to the territory of Jordan, as a result, the rules of engagement were applied and five people were killed," the statement read without specifying who could have been in the vehicles.

The border guards also said that in the last days, two people were detained, trying to sneak into Jordan from Syria.