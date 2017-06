MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Iranian intelligence reported that the country's security forces killed the leader of a group of militants, who planned attacks in Tehran, Tasnim news agency reported Saturday.

© AP Photo/ Petr David Josek Iranian Foreign Minister Condemns Trump’s Statement About Recent Terror Attacks

On Wednesday, a double terrorist attack in the Parliament building and the Imam Khomeini mausoleum in the Iranian capital of Tehran . According to Iran's Intelligence Ministry, the third attack was foiled.

Media reported that at least 17 people were killed and around 50 others injured in the assaults.

Daesh terror group (outlawed in Russia) reportedly claimed responsibility for both terror acts.