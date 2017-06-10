Register
20:42 GMT +310 June 2017
    A view shows the mausoleum of the founder of the Islamic Republic Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini during a ceremony marking his death anniversary, in Tehran, Iran, June 4, 2017

    How Trump's New Strategy 'Risks Changing Balance of Power' in Persian Gulf

    © REUTERS/ TIMA
    Middle East
    Topic:
    Multiple Attacks Hit Iranian Capital of Tehran (30)
    0 13930

    On June 7, Tehran was hit my coordinated terror attacks in which 17 people were reportedly killed and around 50 others were injured.

    In this photo taken on Tuesday May 23, 2017, provided by the Syrian anti-government activist group, the Hammurabi's Justice News, which has been authenticated based on its contents and other AP reporting, shows a U.S.-backed anti-government Syrian fighter form Maghaweer al-Thawra stands on a vehicle with heavy automatic machine gun, left, next of an American soldier who also stands on his armored vehicle, right, as they take their position at the Syrian-Iraqi crossing border point of Tanf, south Syria
    © AP Photo/ Hammurabi's Justice News
    Al-Tanf Standoff: US Coalition Risks 'Open Confrontation With Syria, Iran'
    Unidentified attackers opened fire inside the Iranian Parliament in Tehran and took several people hostage. In a parallel development, armed individuals attacked the Mausoleum of Ayatollah Khomeini, the leader of the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

    Sputnik Italia spoke with Pejman Abdolmohammadi, an expert on Iran and a researcher at the London School of Economics and Political Science, about how these recent attacks will have grave consequences on the internal politics of Iran and the region as a whole.

    “This attack occurred during a very difficult moment, when the balance of power in the Middle East is being put to the test. I believe that the terror attacks in Iran will have serious consequences for the balance of power in the Persian Gulf, as there is a risk of escalation of tensions between Iran and Saudi Arabia,” Abdolmohammadi said.

    He further said that in terms of Iran’s domestic policy it is possible to see a strengthening of conservative forces and a “slight reduction in the influence of pragmatism of President Ruhani.”

    “It seems to me that the new strategy of the Trump administration will hit the countries of the Persian Gulf hard and change the balance of power in the Middle East,” Abdolmohammadi said.

    World cities. Tehran
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Fedorenko
    US Intensifies 'Proxy War Against Iran', Risks Reaching Point of No Return
    According to him, Trump's first move in the region has been to weaken Iran and Qatar; however the analyst feels that the story does not end there. 

    “The next player in this shake-up will be Saudi Arabia itself. I do not believe that the alliance between Trump and Saudi Arabia will last a long time, it is rather a short-term strategic alliance,” the analyst said.

    He added that Russia currently has an opportunity to strengthen its influence in Qatar and Iran. 

    The analyst said that without a doubt, Russia's influence in Iran is already quite strong, but now Russia can strengthen its position even further.

    “Russia should take into account the interests of China though, which, most likely, will want to take advantage of the political chaos in the region,” he said.

    As for the situation in Iran following the terror attacks, Abdolmohammadi said that Iranians are waiting for the government's response. 

    “These terrorist attacks brought the crisis of Persian nationalism to the forefront; therefore the reaction on part of the Republic is expected. It is no longer talks about issues between Shiites and Sunnis; the conflict has moved to another level, it is between Arabs and Persians now,” Abdolmohammadi said

    It is also quite possible that Iran will react to these attacks in economic terms by going against some countries of the Persian Gulf, in particular against Saudi Arabia. 

    On Wednesday, coordinated terror attacks were staged in the Iranian Parliament, as well as the mausoleum of Imam Khomeini in Tehran. According to media reports, at least 17 people were killed and around 50 others injured in the assaults. Daesh reportedly claimed responsibility for both terror acts.

    Topic:
    Multiple Attacks Hit Iranian Capital of Tehran (30)

