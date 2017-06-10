Register
17:40 GMT +310 June 2017
Live
    Search
    In this photo taken on Tuesday May 23, 2017, provided by the Syrian anti-government activist group, the Hammurabi's Justice News, which has been authenticated based on its contents and other AP reporting, shows a U.S.-backed anti-government Syrian fighter form Maghaweer al-Thawra stands on a vehicle with heavy automatic machine gun, left, next of an American soldier who also stands on his armored vehicle, right, as they take their position at the Syrian-Iraqi crossing border point of Tanf, south Syria

    Al-Tanf Standoff: US Coalition Risks 'Open Confrontation With Syria, Iran'

    © AP Photo/ Hammurabi's Justice News
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    US-Led Coalition Strike on Syrian Army Military Point Near al-Tanf (30)
    3122872

    On June 8, a United States-led coalition attacked a motorcade of pro-Damascus allied forces near the town of al-Tanf in southern Syria, destroying a tank and several artillery systems. This was the third time coalition strikes have occurred in the area.

    In this photo taken on Tuesday May 23, 2017, provided by the Syrian anti-government activist group, the Hammurabi's Justice News, which has been authenticated based on its contents and other AP reporting, shows a U.S.-backed anti-government Syrian fighter form Maghaweer al-Thawra stands on a vehicle with heavy automatic machine gun, left, next of an American soldier who also stands on his armored vehicle, right, as they take their position at the Syrian-Iraqi crossing border point of Tanf, south Syria
    © AP Photo/ Hammurabi's Justice News
    Russian MoD Accuses US Coalition of Bombing Syrian Army, Conspiring With Daesh Leaders
    On May 18, the US-led coalition struck pro-Assad fighters near al-Tanf in the area of an established de-confliction zone with Russia. The strikes occurred near al-Tanf, where US' and British special operations forces have been training Syrian rebel fighters near the border with Iraq and Jordan. The second similar incident took place near al-Tanf on June 6.

    The US State Department said that the strike was carried out as self-defense and was not indicative of an escalation.

    "Nevertheless, the Pentagon’s strikes on Syrian forces have recently been regular, from the Shairat air base in April to al-Tanf in May and June. It does not seem to be self-defense," Russian political commentator Alexander Khrolenko wrote in an op-ed for Sputnik.

    In this photo taken on Tuesday May 23, 2017, provided by the Syrian anti-government activist group, the Hammurabi's Justice News, which has been authenticated based on its contents and other AP reporting, shows a U.S.-backed anti-government Syrian fighter form Maghaweer al-Thawra stands on a vehicle with heavy automatic machine gun, left, next of an American soldier who also stands on his armored vehicle, right, as they take their position at the Syrian-Iraqi crossing border point of Tanf, south Syria
    © AP Photo/ Hammurabi's Justice News
    US-led Coalition Bombs Pro-Syrian Gov't Forces, Drone Near al-Tanf for 3rd Time
    The Syrian Foreign Ministry called the attack a crime committed by the "illegitimate US-led international coalition." Damascus stressed that for three years the US and its allies have been carrying out an anti-Daesh operation without authorization from the Syrian government.

    An operational headquarters of the allied forces of the Syrian government army, which includes the forces of Lebanon's Hezbollah as well as Iran, threatened the US-led coalition with a retaliatory strike following the attacks on Damascus positions.

    Moscow slammed the coalition attack as a violation of international law. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the move was an act of aggression, undermining Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

    Strategic Region

    Syrian army troops (File)
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    Syrian Army Announces Major Breakthrough Near al-Tanf After Being Bombed by Coalition
    Currently, the Syrian Army and its allies are advancing to the east along the Damascus-Baghdad highway, a strategic route in southeast Syria. The highway is also a point of interest for the US-led coalition in the area of al-Tanf, where Syria borders with Iraq and Jordan.

    The eastern part of the Damascus-Baghdad highway and border crossings are controlled by US-backed opposition forces. If the Syrian Army enters al-Tanf the strategic situation in the region will significantly change.

    The US has a military base in al-Tanf, which facilitates the maneuvering of forces in Iraq and enables control of a large part of Palmyra province.

    "If necessary forces from al-Tanf could quickly reach Damascus along the highway. There are just 270 kilometers between al-Tanf and the Syrian capital. It is unlikely that Washington has completely abandoned the military scenario for the Syrian crisis," Khrolenko wrote.

    Smoke rises in the Syrian town of Nasib, as seen from the Jordanian town of Jaber, north of Mafraq (file)
    © AP Photo/ Raad Adayleh
    Syrian Army, Allies Gain Control Over Part of Border With Jordan - Russian MoD
    US-backed opposition forces will stay near al-Tanf until Daesh is completely defeated in the area of the Euphrates. Nevertheless, the Pentagon said earlier that the build-up of coalition presence in the region was due to possible threats from Syrian forces.

    Meanwhile, the Syrian Army and its allies have launched an offensive in southern Syria, in a bid to reach the border with Iraq and Jordan near al-Tanf. At the same time, Syrian opposition forces moved from al-Tanf toward Deir ez-Zor. Iranian news agency Fars News reported that over 150 US and British military specialists entered Syria from Jordan to support the offensive.

    Risk of Confrontation

    The Pentagon said that the US-Russian channel on the safety of flights over Syria did not work out near al-Tanf due to "aggressive acts" of pro-Damascus forces. At the same time, in a press release, the coalition described the attack as a strike on Daesh terrorists.

    "It is clear that in Syria the US tries to weaken the capability of the Syrian Army and wants to stop its offensive on al-Tanf. The coalition strikes on the Syrian Army and its allies were deliberate," the author pointed out.

    In this photo taken on Tuesday May 23, 2017, provided by the Syrian anti-government activist group, the Hammurabi's Justice News, which has been authenticated based on its contents and other AP reporting, shows a U.S.-backed anti-government Syrian fighter form Maghaweer al-Thawra stands on a vehicle with heavy automatic machine gun, left, next of an American soldier who also stands on his armored vehicle, right, as they take their position at the Syrian-Iraqi crossing border point of Tanf, south Syria
    © AP Photo/ Hammurabi's Justice News
    Pentagon Admits it Has No Right to Prevent Damascus Allies From Being Stationed in al-Tanf
    According to Lebanese media outlet An Nahar, further developments in the region will determine the decision on the Syrian settlement.
    Russia, Turkey and Iran are working on de-escalation zones in Syria and do not recognize so-called "de-conflict areas" unilaterally declared by the US.

    "If the coalition further creates problems for the process of peaceful settlement open confrontation is possible near al-Tanf. If so the Syrian Army and Iran may attack coalition forces and US-backed opposition groups," Khrolenko concluded.

    Topic:
    US-Led Coalition Strike on Syrian Army Military Point Near al-Tanf (30)

    Related:

    Syrian Army Reaches Border With Iraq Near Al Tanf
    DoD Admits it Has No Right to Prevent Damascus Allies From Stationing in al-Tanf
    US Praises Russian Efforts to Settle Situation After Coalition's al-Tanf Strikes
    US-led Coalition Bombs Pro-Syrian Gov't Forces Near al-Tanf for 3rd Time
    Coalition Reinforces Positions Near Syrian al-Tanf After Attacking Syrian Army
    Tags:
    al-Tanf, Iran, Syria, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Russia You Haven't Seen
    The Russia You Haven't Seen
    Deep Waters
    Deep Waters
    2017 UK General Election: Final Results (ONLY IF LABOUR GET LAST VOTE)
    2017 UK General Election: Final Results

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok