10 June 2017
    Military Assistance to Qatar an 'Impulsive Step Driving Turkey Into Corner'

    Persian Gulf Disarray: Arab States Sever Relations With Qatar
    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan recently approved the decision of the Turkish Parliament to deploy Turkish soldiers to Qatar. However, according to the former Turkish ambassador to Washington, Faruk Logoglu, the decision could have drastic consequences for Ankara.

    A Qatari woman walks in front of the city skyline in Doha, Qatar.
    Merkel Urges Gulf States, Iran, Turkey to Work Together to End Qatar Crisis
    In an interview with Sputnik Turkey, Logoglu said that Turkey "is driving itself into a corner" by openly supporting Qatar in the heated conflict between Doha and the countries of the Persian Golf.

    According to the diplomat, Ankara should act more cautiously in the current situation.

    "Although Ankara's statements on the Qatari crisis contained words like "dialogue" and "consensus," the implied message has caused serious concerns. The rhetoric of statements made by President Erdogan and Prime Minister Yildirim identifies not just Turkey's desire to support Qatar, but also its protest against the other countries involved," Logoglu said.

    In his opinion, Turkey should pursue a policy of neutrality when it comes to conflicts and disagreements between states in the Middle East.

    "Turkey should build its Middle East policy, guided by the approach once proposed by Atatürk. Namely, it should build friendly relations with the Arab world, but not interfere in the conflicts emerging between the Arab states," the diplomat stated.

    "Of course, Turkey could not remain indifferent about the crisis involving Qatar, but Ankara should not have taken drastic steps and made rash statements on this issue. I consider the decision passed by the Turkish Parliament an impulsive step that can put Anara in a difficult situation and significantly narrow her field for political maneuvers," he added.

    Turkish soldiers stand in a Turkish army tank driving back to Turkey from the Syrian-Turkish border town of Jarabulus in the Turkish-Syrian border town of Karkamis
    Turkey Sending Soldiers to Qatar is 'Not Directed Against Saudi Arabia, US'
    On Wednesday, the Turkish Parliament approved draft legislation allowing for the deployment of Turkish troops to Turkey's military base established in Qatar in 2014 as part of a bilateral defense agreement. The deployment will be carried out in conformity with the 2015 agreement on cooperation between the two countries in the field of security and military training.

    On Monday, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt cut off diplomatic relations with Qatar, accusing the latter of supporting terrorist organizations and destabilizing the situation in the Middle East. They were later joined by Libya, Yemen, the Maldives, Mauritius and Mauritania, with Jordan and Djibouti announcing they would lower the level of diplomatic contacts with Qatar.

    Turkey 'Saddened' by Gulf States' Decision to Cut Ties With Qatar
    US Air Force Budget Seeks Funding for Military Bases in Qatar, Turkey
    deployment, soldiers, Turkey, Qatar
