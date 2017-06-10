Qatar Appreciates Mediation of Kuwait in Resolving Crisis Around Doha

© REUTERS/ Fadi Al-Assaad/File Photo What Role Russia Could Play in Resolving Qatar Diplomatic Crisis

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Qatar appreciates mediation activities of Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah in the settlement of the diplomatic row between Doha and the Gulf states, Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said in an interview to RT Arabic Saturday.

"We appreciate the mediation of the Kuwaiti emir and support him for the sake of solving the crisis, but we have not received any demands from the Gulf countries," Al Thani said during his visit to Moscow.

Kuwait and Oman are the only Persian Gulf states that have not severed its diplomatic ties with Qatar. On Monday, the nation's Gulf neighbors, namely Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates, cut off diplomatic relations with Doha over its alleged support of terrorist organizations and role in destabilizing the situation in the Middle East.

On Wednesday, media reported that Riyadh set out several conditions for Qatar to normalize the bilateral relations including the expulsion of all the members of the Muslim Brotherhood terror group (outlawed in Russia) and the Palestinian Hamas movement from the country, as well as the immediate break of the diplomatic ties with Iran.