Register
16:09 GMT +310 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Qatar's Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

    Qatar Appreciates Mediation of Kuwait in Resolving Crisis Around Doha

    © Sputnik/ Eugene Odinokov
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 5110

    Qatar appreciates mediation activities of Kuwait in the diplomatic row regulation between Doha and the Gulf states, Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said in an interview to RT Arabic Saturday.

    FILE PHOTO - An aerial view of Doha's diplomatic area March 21, 2013.
    © REUTERS/ Fadi Al-Assaad/File Photo
    What Role Russia Could Play in Resolving Qatar Diplomatic Crisis
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Qatar appreciates mediation activities of Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah in the settlement of the diplomatic row between Doha and the Gulf states, Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said in an interview to RT Arabic Saturday.

    "We appreciate the mediation of the Kuwaiti emir and support him for the sake of solving the crisis, but we have not received any demands from the Gulf countries," Al Thani said during his visit to Moscow.

    Kuwait and Oman are the only Persian Gulf states that have not severed its diplomatic ties with Qatar. On Monday, the nation's Gulf neighbors, namely Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates, cut off diplomatic relations with Doha over its alleged support of terrorist organizations and role in destabilizing the situation in the Middle East.

    On Wednesday, media reported that Riyadh set out several conditions for Qatar to normalize the bilateral relations including the expulsion of all the members of the Muslim Brotherhood terror group (outlawed in Russia) and the Palestinian Hamas movement from the country, as well as the immediate break of the diplomatic ties with Iran.

    Related:

    Lavrov: Russia to Continue Dialogue With Qatar Amid Doha's Row With Arab States
    Indians in Qatar Fear the Worst in Gulf Crisis Uncertainty
    Qatar Diplomatic Crisis Unlikely to Affect Vienna Deal - Saudi Energy Minister
    How Russia Could Mediate Settlement of Saudi-Qatar Diplomatic Crisis
    Tags:
    settlement, diplomatic row, Muslim Brotherhood, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, Oman, Kuwait, Doha, Qatar
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Russia You Haven't Seen
    The Russia You Haven't Seen
    Deep Waters
    Deep Waters
    2017 UK General Election: Final Results (ONLY IF LABOUR GET LAST VOTE)
    2017 UK General Election: Final Results

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok