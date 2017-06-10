Merkel Urges Gulf States, Iran, Turkey to Work Together to End Qatar Crisis

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Friday she was very worried about the situation around Qatar and called on all regional powers to sort it out together, during a press briefing in Mexico City.
"This situation is deeply concerning, and we hope that Gulf Cooperation Council members will work together… A political solution can only be found when everyone is in contact with each other," she said.
Speaking alongside Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto, Merkel said Turkey and Iran needed to work together with other nations in the region to address the Qatar crisis, but also on Syria, Libya and Iraq.
The chancellor said Germany had no mediating role in the Qatar issue but would act in its own interest to combat terrorism and preserve the balance in the region.
All comments
Show new comments (0)