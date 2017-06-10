UAE Ambassador to US Urges Qatar Re-Examine Regional Policies

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Qatar must re-examine its policies in the region now that US President Donald Trump has challenged the country over its support for extremists, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to the United States Yousef al-Otaiba said.

"The UAE welcomes President Trump’s leadership in challenging Qatar’s troubling support for extremism. The next step is for Qatar to acknowledge these concerns and commit to reexamine its regional policies. This will provide the necessary basis for any discussions," Otaiba said in a statement on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Trump accused Qatar of funding terrorism and called on the country to halt such activity.

On Monday, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrain and the UAE cut diplomatic ties with Qatar and embargoed all sea, air and land traffic to the country. Other nations have followed suit, accusing Qatar of supporting terrorist organizations and destabilizing the situation in the Middle East.