Iranian Security Forces Arrest 41 Daesh Members Following Deadly Tehran Attacks

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Iranian security forces arrested 41 members of Daesh terror group (outlawed in Russia), in four provinces across the country, the Iranian Intelligence Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

"Following a series of sophisticated intelligence operations and with the cooperation of the families of some of the terrorists, 41 elements of the ISIL [Daesh] Takfiri group were identified and arrested before conducting any act of terror," the statement said, as quoted by the Fars news agency.

The operations were conducted in the provinces of Kermanshah, Kordestan, West Azerbaijan and Tehran.

"Many documents and equipment for terrorist operations were also seized from the terrorists," the Intelligence Ministry added.

The Iranian police also announced on Friday that they managed to seize 92 Colt handguns in the western province of Kermanshah.

The security measures are tightened in Iran following a double terrorist attack in the county’s capital of Tehran that left at least 12 people dead and more than 40 injured. Daesh reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack.