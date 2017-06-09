Raqqa Tightly Isolated, But Terrorists Without Uniform Can Slip Out - Pentagon

© AFP 2017/ DELIL SOULEIMAN What is Behind US Efforts for a ‘Quick, Demonstrative Victory in Raqqa’

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, Col. Gen. Sergei Surovikin, the commander of the Russian military group in Syria, accused the US-led coalition of letting Daesh terrorists freely leave Raqqa.

"There is obstacle. The isolation is pretty tight. They [the fighters] are isolated up the river, down the river, by the river and in North," Davis said.

"People who don't wear uniforms, they can slip out."

The coalition supports the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which predominately consists of Kurdish fighters, but also includes members of the Syrian Arab Coalition. On Tuesday, the SDF announced the beginning of the final offensive to recapture Raqqa, Daesh's de facto capital.