MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Syrian Armed Forces took control over the strategically important heights in the southwestern province of As Suwayda depriving terrorist groups of an opportunity to send reinforcements to the southern part of the country, Commander of the Russian military group in Syria Col. Gen. Sergei Surovikin said on Friday at a press briefing.

"The situation for the [Syrian] government troops in southern part of the As Suwayda province has significantly improved. The Syrian Armed Forces managed to seize a number of strategically important heights and communications in this area, having deprived militant groups of an opportunity to send reinforcements and cargoes to the southern part of the country without obstacles," Surovikin said.

Syria has been mired in civil war since 2011, with opposition factions and Islamist terrorist groups such as Daesh and al-Nusra Front, now known as Jabhat Fatah al-Sham, both outlawed in Russia and the United States, fighting the Syrian Army.