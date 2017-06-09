Register
18:55 GMT +309 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Social media

    Lebanon's 'Silicon Valley' Showcases Latest Apps to Help Refugees

    CC0 / Pixabay /
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 3110

    When you think innovation, technology, creativity, Silicon Valley in California comes to mind. Yet the likes of Google and Facebook may now have some serious competition in Lebanon, with Beirut fast becoming a startup hub and a lot of the work focusing on helping refugees.

    "In recent years we have witnessed a growing interest from all the actors of the ecosystem to develop solutions for refugees," says a spokesperson at the Beirut Digital District, the temple of Lebanese startups.

    One app that aims to help refugees and migrants was developed by a young man named Ziad Feghali, who has a gaming company called Wixel Studios.

    Ziad won the competition EduApp4Syria, which is being funded by the Norwegian government and aims to help teach Arabic to Syrian refugee children who have dropped out of school. The long term goal is for this app to be implemented worldwide.

    His solution is a free video game called Antoura, which targets children from 5-10 and aims to teach them the Syrian Arabic language.

    It can be downloaded free from a smartphone or tablet.

    "There are five worlds which represent five learning blocks. Throughout the game, the children evolve with the character of Antoura, a dog, and are asked to remember things. They have to repeat exercises to access new levels," the entrepreneur explains.  

    About half of the Syrian refugees in Lebanon are under 18 years of age and, according to figures from the Ministry of Education, only 40 percent of them receive formal education.

    According to Feghali, the game has been downloaded over 30,000 times since its launch in March. 

    ​Vaxy-Nations is another idea that has come out of Lebanon. The technology aims to help parents keep track of their children's vaccines. A smartphone application has been developed to solve the issue. The developer, Rami-el-Masri said that the platform is user friendly and that refugees are able to log on, create a profile and it will tell them which vaccines must be given and when. 

    It informs them of where the nearest medical center is where the injections can be done for free.

    "Refugees have a very hard time keeping track of their children's vaccines, so we developed a smartphone application to solve this issue," says Rami el-Masri, one of the Lebanese co-founders of Vaxy-Nations.

    About 100 Lebanese youth participated in the hackathon that took place in Beirut's Digital District. 

    They spent three days and three nights trying to find solutions to challenges set by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), from which several projects emerged. 

    Related:

    'Solution or Utopia?' Dutch Exhibition Puts Design Into Refugee Survival Context
    Tech Ecosystem-Friendly Jerusalem: The New Silicon Valley of the Middle East
    Tags:
    App, solutions, Arabic, smartphone, education, children, technology, migrants, refugees, Syrian crisis, Lebanon, Middle East
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Deep Waters
    Deep Waters
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok