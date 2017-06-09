Russian MoD Announces Civil War in Syria Almost Stopped

"The situation has changed for the better after a memorandum on the creation of de-escalation zones in the Syrian Arab Republic was signed on May 4, 2017 in Astana. De facto the civil war in Syria has stopped. Moreover, the memo's entrance into force let start works on the restoration of populated areas destroyed by war, which are not occupied by terrorists," chief of the Russian General Staff's Main Operational Directorate Col. Gen. Sergei Rudskoy said.

He said that the Syrians start retuning in freed cities and towns.

The Russian General Staff added that the operation against Daesh and al-Nusra Front terrorist groups will continue until they are completely defeated.

On May 4, Russia, Turkey and Iran signed a memorandum on the establishment of safe zones in war-torn Syria as part of the the Astana talks on Syrian settlement. The four zones include the northwestern Idlib province and parts of the neighboring Latakia, Hama and Aleppo provinces, the north of the central Homs province, eastern Ghouta near Damascus and certain parts in the country's southern Deraa and Quneitra provinces.

The memorandum on these de-escalation zones took effect on May 6.

The agreement between Moscow, Tehran and Ankara presumes the cessation of airstrikes and combat actions between the Syrian Army and militants who have already joined or will join the ceasefire regime, according to Chief of the Russian General Staff's Main Operational Directorate Col. Gen. Sergei Rudskoy.

The deal was discussed earlier this week during talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Sochi.