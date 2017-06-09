Iranian Police Detain Two Additional Tehran Attacks Suspects - Reports

© AFP 2017/ Hossein MERSADI / FARS NEWS Five of Tehran Attacks Suspects Participated in Terror Attacks in Raqqa, Mosul - Iran Security Ministry

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Wednesday, a group of armed men attacked the Iranian Parliament and Imam Khomeini shrine in Tehran. ​Four gunmen attacked the building of the Iranian parliament on Wednesday morning. Two of them was captured and one of the attackers blew himself up inside the building.

Several attackers raided the shrine of the late founder of the Islamic Republic, Imam Khomeini, South of the capital Tehran. The attackers started a shooting at the visitors of the shrine, One of the attackers detonated himself in front of a police station opposite the shrine.

"The Law Enforcement forces in Kermanshah Province have arrested two people in Ravansar who are said to be involved in the terrorist attacks in the Iranian parliament and the mausoleum of Imam Khomeini," the Tasnim outlet said.

Daesh terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the terrorist attacks.

Five arrests have been made on Thursday. Security services claimed the suspects have previously taken part in terrorist activity in Raqqa and Mosul.