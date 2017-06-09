Register
05:18 GMT +309 June 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Saudi Arabia's Deputy Crown Prince and Minister of Defense Muhammad bin Salman Al Saud. (File)

    Qatar Crisis: Saudi Royals Fear to Lose Hegemony in Region to Muslim Brotherhood

    © AFP 2017/ STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Persian Gulf Disarray: Arab States Sever Relations With Qatar (111)
    0 24640

    Saudi Arabia’s crackdown on Qatar is driven by the House of Saud's extreme fear for the Muslim Brotherhood, the Doha-supported organization that could become the major power in the Middle East.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Saudi efforts to force Qatar to abandon support for terror groups is driven by Riyadh’s fear of the Muslim Brotherhood, former adviser to the US Senate Republican leadership Jim Jatras told Sputnik.

    "What the Saudis object to is, in part Qatari support for the Muslim Brotherhood, a group Riyadh also helped for more than half a century before finally withdrawing their support with the Brothers’ rise to power in Egypt in 2012," Jatras said.

    Buildings are seen from across the water in Doha, Qatar June 5, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Stringer
    Egypt and Bahrain: Qatar Isolation Caused by Refusal to Cease Terrorist Support
    Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) this week gave Qatar a 24-hour ultimatum to end all support for the Brotherhood and other Islamist groups promoting terror

    Jatras, a former US foreign service officer, also noted that for all its political extremism, the Muslim Brotherhood had never been listed by the US government as a terrorist organization.

    "The Saudis’ main objection to the Brothers isn’t their radicalism — Riyadh happily supports far worse in many countries — but their populism and perceived threat to the royal pretensions of the House of al-Saud," he stated.

    A picture shows a general view of the Qatari capital's port in Doha
    © AFP 2017/ KARIM SAHIB
    Four Countries Put 59 People Into Terrorist List Due to Qatar's Support
    However, Qatar’s ruler Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani’s real offense in Riyadh’s eyes was his apparently willingness to talk with the Iranians, Jatras pointed out.

    The United States and Israeli both backed the Saudis even though they were the world’s state sponsor of terrorism, both in the "hard" form of money and arms and the "softer" form of Wahhabist ideology, Jatras explained.

    Yet, the United States and Israel "blame all the ills of the Middle East and the world" on Qatar, he said.

    It remained to be seen if Riyadh could force Qatar to heel in short order, Jatras argued.

    "With mediation efforts by Oman, Kuwait, and other countries, Qatar may seek to appease it more powerful neighbor by reining in al-Jazeera, expelling Muslim Brotherhood leaders, and cutting off dialogue with Tehran," he stated.

    On the other hand, the Qataris may decide to stand their ground, Jatras acknowledged.

    "Doha is not without supporters. German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel blamed the United States (and by extension, the Saudis) for the crisis, denouncing the ‘Trumpization’ of relations in the Gulf region," he said.

    Kuwait City
    © AFP 2017/ YASSER AL-ZAYYAT
    Success of Kuwait's Mediation of Arab States-Qatar Row Depends Solely on Doha
    Iran had offered to send food shipments to Qatar to compensate for the closing of Saudi Arabia’s land border," Jatras observed.

    "Turkey, which is favorable to the Muslim Brotherhood, has a base in Qatar, and the Turkish parliament is fast-tracking a bill to deploy forces there… Turkey, while a NATO ally, is increasingly estranged from the US, largely over US support for the Syrian Kurds," he said.

    Turkey and Iran, together with Russia, are participants in the Astana process de-escalation zones acceptable to Damascus but at odds with Riyadh and Washington, Jatras concluded.

    Topic:
    Persian Gulf Disarray: Arab States Sever Relations With Qatar (111)

    Related:

    Diplomatic Rift With Qatar Plays Into Terrorists' Hands - Moscow
    Qatari Economy Under Pressure Amid Gulf Diplomatic Standoff
    Tags:
    Muslim Brotherhood, Qatar, Saudi Arabia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Miss CIS 2017: Meet the Most Beautiful Ladies of the Former USSR
    Miss CIS 2017: Meet the Most Beautiful Ladies of the Former USSR
    Easy Money
    Easy Money
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok