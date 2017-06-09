At Least 14 Syrian Civilians Killed After US-Led Coalition's Airstrike Hit Raqqa

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Syrian Sana news agency reported Thursday that the US-led coalition hit a residential building killing 14 civilians and injuring many more.

© REUTERS/ Thaier Al-Sudani Ninth Chemical Attack by Daesh Kills Women and Children in Mosul

The US-led coalition of almost 70 members is conducting airstrikes, ground-based and rocket-propelled artillery fire in Syria and Iraq against Daesh, including in Raqqa, which the jihadists had declared the capital of their self-proclaimed caliphate.

On Saturday, Syrian media reported that at least 43 civilians were killed as a result of the US-led coalition airstrike in Raqqa. The Syrian Foreign Ministry condemned the airstrikes and sent two letters the UN secretary general and the head of the UN Security Council, in which the coalition's actions were compared to Daesh crimes. On Monday, the Lebanese media reported that the coalition's airstrikes killed more than 30 civilians more near Raqqa.