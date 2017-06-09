At Least 14 Syrian Civilians Killed After US-Led Coalition's Airstrike Hit Raqqa

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Syrian Sana news agency reported Thursday that the US-led coalition hit a residential building killing 14 civilians and injuring many more.
On Saturday, Syrian media reported that at least 43 civilians were killed as a result of the US-led coalition airstrike in Raqqa. The Syrian Foreign Ministry condemned the airstrikes and sent two letters the UN secretary general and the head of the UN Security Council, in which the coalition's actions were compared to Daesh crimes. On Monday, the Lebanese media reported that the coalition's airstrikes killed more than 30 civilians more near Raqqa.
