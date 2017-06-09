Four Countries Put 59 People Into Terrorist List Due to Qatar's Support

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Egypt and Bahrain put 59 people and 12 organizations into a terrorist list due to their alleged funding of terrorism and support received from Qatar, media reported Friday.

According to the Al Arabiya news outlet, the four countries made a joint statement accusing people and organizations that had received support from Qatar of terrorist-related activities.

On Monday, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt cut off diplomatic relations with Qatar, accusing the latter of supporting terrorist organizations and destabilizing the situation in the Middle East. They were later joined by Libya, Yemen, the Maldives, Mauritius and Mauritania, with Jordan and Djibouti announcing they would lower the level of diplomatic contacts with Qatar. Senegal and Chad recalled their ambassadors from Doha.