Turkey to Send Troops to Qatar Amid Regional Diplomatic Crisis

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Turkey will deploy its troops to Qatar for regional security reasons amid the ongoing diplomatic crisis, the minister said.
"Turkish troops are coming to Qatar for the sake of the security of the entire region," Thani said at a briefing in Doha, as quoted by the Hurriyet newspaper.
On Monday, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt cut off diplomatic relations with Qatar, accusing the latter of supporting terrorist organizations and destabilizing the situation in the Middle East. They were later joined by Libya, Yemen, the Maldives, Mauritius and Mauritania, with Jordan and Djibouti announcing they would lower the level of diplomatic contacts with Qatar.
All comments
Show new comments (0)