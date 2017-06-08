Turkey to Send Troops to Qatar Amid Regional Diplomatic Crisis

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Turkey will deploy its troops to Qatar for regional security reasons amid the ongoing diplomatic crisis, the minister said.

"Turkish troops are coming to Qatar for the sake of the security of the entire region," Thani said at a briefing in Doha, as quoted by the Hurriyet newspaper.

On Wednesday, the Turkish parliament approved draft legislation allowing the deployment of Turkish troops to Turkey’s military base established in Qatar in 2014 as part of a bilateral defense agreement. The deployment will be carried out in conformity with the 2015 agreement on cooperation between the two countries in the field of security and military training.

On Monday, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt cut off diplomatic relations with Qatar, accusing the latter of supporting terrorist organizations and destabilizing the situation in the Middle East. They were later joined by Libya, Yemen, the Maldives, Mauritius and Mauritania, with Jordan and Djibouti announcing they would lower the level of diplomatic contacts with Qatar.