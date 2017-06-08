Ninth Chemical Attack by Daesh Kills Women and Children in Mosul

© Sputnik/ Rafael Daminov Daesh Kills Over 160 Civilians Attempting to Flee Mosul on June 1

This recent attack is the ninth time Daesh has used chemical weapons on civilians.

According to Sputnik’s source, 13 people were killed in this attack in the al-Zanjali quarter in the western part of Mosul. The victims were mostly women and children.

Currently, Iraqi forces are fighting for the liberation of this area from the militants. Civilians cannot leave the battle-affected areas because the militants use them as human shields.

Earlier it was reported that militants stuff bombs, missiles and mined cars with poisonous substances. There have been cases of chlorine and mustard being used.

The United Nations said in a statement on Thursday that more than 231 civilians appeared to have been killed when trying to escape western Mosul since May 26, with at least 204 in "three days last week alone."

The UN human rights office described the latest atrocities of the Daesh terrorists, including the reported shooting of at least 163 civilians in western Mosul last Thursday and the killing of 27 people on May 26 in the same neighborhood.

The Iraqi armed forces have been carrying out an operation to liberate Mosul from Daesh since October 2016, backed by the US-led international coalition.



