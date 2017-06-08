Register
21:43 GMT +308 June 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Doha, Qatar

    At the Crossroads: Arab States' Row With Qatar Aimed to Distance it From Iran

    CC0 / Pixabay /
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Persian Gulf Disarray: Arab States Sever Relations With Qatar (106)
    0 29840

    On Monday, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates cut diplomatic ties with Qatar, having accused it of supporting terror and destabilizing the Middle East.

    Briefing with Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova
    © Sputnik/ Alexei Kudenko
    Diplomatic Rift With Qatar Plays Into Terrorists' Hands - Russian Foreign Ministry
    Yemen, the Maldives, Mauritius, Mauritania, the Comoros and the government of the eastern part of Libya said they would follow suit. Jordan and Djibouti declared they have downgraded diplomatic relations with Doha, while Senegal recalled its ambassador.

    Sputnik Mundo spoke with political analysts Paulo Botta and Federico Gaon about the rising tensions in the Middle East.

    An expert on security in the Middle East, Paulo Botta, believes that there are no countries in the region that will willingly be “dragged into a very dangerous” foreign policy.

    However, “Saudi Arabia interpreted the clear support of the United States as a carte blanche for pressure on other countries. Qatar in turn established its restrictions. Behind this move lies the intra-Arab quarrel over hydrocarbon resources. Qatar is the second country in the world with the most gas reserves after Russia,” Botta said.

    Analysts named rapprochement with Iran and the search for their own foreign policy line as the main causes of the recent Qatari crisis.

    This row primarily broke out two weeks after the visit of US President Donald Trump to Saudi Arabia, where he accused Iran of aiding and supporting terrorism and destabilizing the region.

    Federico Gaon, also specializing in Middle Eastern issues, said that such aggression had never taken such a scale before.

    “Economic sanctions against Qatar will have serious consequences. 90 percent of the products are imported from Saudi Arabia via land routes,” Gaon said.

    Buildings are seen from across the water in Doha, Qatar June 5, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Stringer
    Why Saudi Arabia 'Punishes' Qatar and How Doha Could Respond
    The reason for this rigidity, according to the analyst, lies in the intention “to make the small kingdom change its foreign policy, move away from Iran and cease supporting the Muslim Brotherhood,” Gaon said.

    The analyst feels that such a measure against Qatar is associated with the “performances of Donald Trump during his visit to the country.” 

    “It is no coincidence that Sunni states are settling their scores with Qatar,” the analyst added.

    On June 6, Donald Trump wrote the following on his Twitter page:

    “During my recent trip to the Middle East I stated that there can no longer be funding of Radical Ideology. Leaders pointed to Qatar – look!”

    ​Later on, Trump mentioned how good the trip to Saudi Arabia had been, hoping it would lead to a process that would put an end to terrorism.

    Botta in his comment to Sputnik also pointed to another fact that should be taken into consideration: the timing.

    "Over the past 25 years we have become accustomed to the fact that the United States was the only “external” power in the Middle East, but today Russia also needs to be taken into account. This is reflected in its role in Syria, its involvement in Yemen, Libya and cooperation with Egypt and Iran,” Botta said. 

    According to the analyst, “the Saudis are promoting a policy that in reality does not exist anymore.”

    Meanwhile, Goan noted that Qatar is at a crossroad because it is impossible to be on the side of the Iranians, the Muslim Brotherhood and the conservative authorities of Egypt and Saudi Arabia all at the same time.

    “The current situation is the way in which the countries of the region are showing that the time is up,” Goan concluded.

    Topic:
    Persian Gulf Disarray: Arab States Sever Relations With Qatar (106)

    Related:

    Saudi Diplomatic Offensive on Qatar to Barely Impact Anti-Terror Fight in Region
    How Qatar Row Could Impact China's One Belt, One Road Project
    Saudi Arabia to Imprison Citizens Up to Five Years for Sympathizing With Qatar
    Saudi Sanctions Against Qatar Aim to Stop Doha 'Pursuing Same Policy as Gaddafi'
    Kuwaiti Emir to Visit UAE on Wednesday to Discuss Qatar Row
    Tags:
    tension, diplomatic row, restrictions, Donald Trump, Iran, Qatar, Saudi Arabia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Miss CIS 2017: Meet the Most Beautiful Ladies of the Former USSR
    Miss CIS 2017: Meet the Most Beautiful Ladies of the Former USSR
    Easy Money
    Easy Money
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok