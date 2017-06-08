Coalition Vows to Continue Backing SDF's Raqqa Op With Advisors, Air Support

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Tuesday, the SDF announced the beginning of the final offensive to recapture Raqqa, Daesh’s de facto capital.

"We expect to have the coalition continue to provide our intelligence, our surveillance, our reconnaissance and our advisors will be with them throughout this engagement fight and our air, artillery and… helicopters in support of the Syrian Democratic Forces as we move forward," Dillon told reporters.

Dillon said the SDF had made steady progress in the two days since the Raqqa offensive began, recapturing some ground from the terror group.

Coalition Commander Lt. Gen. Steve Townsend said on Tuesday that the Raqqa offensive is expected to be long and difficult.

After the future liberation, the city will be turned over to a representative body of local civilians.