Register
21:43 GMT +308 June 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    A Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighter walks through a damaged street in the town of Tabqa, after SDF captured it from Islamic State militants this week, in Raqqa, Syria May 12, 2017

    Coalition Vows to Continue Backing SDF's Raqqa Op With Advisors, Air Support

    © REUTERS/ Rodi Said
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Operation to Liberate Raqqa From Daesh (46)
    0 7022

    The US-led coalition will continue supporting the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) assault on Raqqa with air support and advisors, Operation Inherent Resolve spokesperson Col. Ryan Dillon said in a briefing on Thursday.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — On Tuesday, the SDF announced the beginning of the final offensive to recapture Raqqa, Daesh’s de facto capital.

    "We expect to have the coalition continue to provide our intelligence, our surveillance, our reconnaissance and our advisors will be with them throughout this engagement fight and our air, artillery and… helicopters in support of the Syrian Democratic Forces as we move forward," Dillon told reporters.

    A member of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), made up of an alliance of Arab and Kurdish fighters, removes an Islamic State group flag in the town of Tabqa, about 55 kilometres (35 miles) west of Raqa city, on April 30, 2017, as they advance in their battle for the group's de facto capital
    © AFP 2017/ DELIL SOULEIMAN
    What is Behind US Efforts for a ‘Quick, Demonstrative Victory in Raqqa’
    Dillon said the SDF had made steady progress in the two days since the Raqqa offensive began, recapturing some ground from the terror group.

    Coalition Commander Lt. Gen. Steve Townsend said on Tuesday that the Raqqa offensive is expected to be long and difficult.

    After the future liberation, the city will be turned over to a representative body of local civilians.

    Topic:
    Operation to Liberate Raqqa From Daesh (46)

    Related:

    What is Behind US Efforts for a ‘Quick, Demonstrative Victory in Raqqa’
    Syrian Air Force Strikes Daesh Positions in Western Part of Raqqa Province
    Five of Iran Attacks Suspects Committed Terror Attacks in Raqqa, Mosul - Tehran
    Tags:
    Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), United States, Raqqa
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Miss CIS 2017: Meet the Most Beautiful Ladies of the Former USSR
    Miss CIS 2017: Meet the Most Beautiful Ladies of the Former USSR
    Easy Money
    Easy Money
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok