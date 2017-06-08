US-led Coalition Says it Doesn't Aim to Fight Against Syrian Army, Russia

The #Coalition does not seek to fight Syrian regime or pro-regime forces. However, we remain ready to defend ourselves against any threat," the coalition said on Twitter.
The coalition's spokesman added that the Syrian opposition supported by the US would stay near al-Tanf until Daesh terrorist group is defeated.
The statement comes following the US-led coalition's strikes on pro-Damascus forces near al-Tanf in the area of a deconfliction zone following an alleged attack by a combat drone resulting in no coalition forces' casualties. The coalition targeted the drone and trucks with weapons.
On May 18, the US-led coalition struck pro-Assad fighters near the town of al-Tanf in the area of an established deconfliction zone with Russia. The coalition strikes occurred near al-Tanf, where US' and British special operations forces have been training Syrian rebel fighters near the border with Iraq and Jordan. Russia slammed the move as a violation of international law.
The United States and Russia signed the bilateral memorandum of understanding in October 2015 to ensure their flight safety during combat missions over Syria.
