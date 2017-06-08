Success of Kuwait's Mediation of Arab States-Qatar Row Depends Solely on Doha

DUBAI (Sputnik) — Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, during his current visits to Arab states, has already had talks with the Saudi King, the UAE leadership, and the Qatari Sheikh on issues concerning the current diplomatic row.

"The Emir of Kuwait is a messenger of good, but the policies of Qatar have not granted his endeavors success… The success of these efforts, its results and what it will achieve all depend on Qatar," Al Khalifa said, as quoted by the newspaper.

The Bahraini foreign minister noted that Qatar launched numerous campaigns against Bahrain and funded entities to undermine peace in the country. He stressed that in order to resolve the dispute, Doha should distance itself from the "number one enemy" of Iran, and change its policies.

"Qatar has to redress its path and has to go back to all previous commitments, it has to stop media campaigns and has to distance itself from our number one enemy, Iran," the foreign minister said.

On Monday, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt cut diplomatic ties with Qatar, accusing it of supporting terror and destabilizing the Middle East. Yemen, the Maldives, Mauritius, Mauritania, the Comoros and the government of the eastern division of Libya followed suit. Jordan and Djibouti declared downgraded diplomatic ties with Doha, while Senegal recalled its Qatari ambassador.