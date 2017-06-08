Airstrike in Iraq's Mosul Kills at Least 50 Civilians - UN Human Rights Office

"There are also reports of civilian casualties caused by recent air strikes, including one in Zanjilly, another ISIL-held [Daesh-held] area of western Mosul, where a strike on 31 May reportedly caused between 50 and 80 civilian deaths. The UN Human Rights Office in Iraq is seeking further information about these attacks," the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said in a statement.
The UN human rights office described the latest atrocities of Daesh terrorists, including the reported shooting of at least 163 civilians in western Mosul last Thursday and the killing of 27 people on May 26 in the same neighborhood.
The Iraqi armed forces have been carrying out an operation to liberate Mosul from Daesh since October 2016, backed by the US-led international coalition.
