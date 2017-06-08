Russia Urges US-Led Coalition in Syria to Carefully Plan Airstrikes

VLADIVOSTOK (Sputnik) — Russia calls on the US-led coalition against Daesh to carefully plan future airstrikes amid increasing civilian casualties, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday.

"We again call on the leadership of the anti-IS coalition led by the US to be more responsible with… airstrikes planned by the participants of this alliance on the positions of jihadis in Syria," Zakharova told reporters.

She noted that the estimated 200 Syrians killed in coalition airstrikes over the past month in and around Daesh-held Raqqa underscores its "irresponsible military tactic."

"This situation causes more worry that understanding of the effectiveness of these steps," she said.