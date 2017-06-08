Register
05:02 GMT +308 June 2017
Live
    Search
    U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress bomber arrives at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar (File)

    US Okays Saudi-Led Crackdown on Qatar to Ease Tensions Over Major Mideast Base

    © REUTERS/ U.S. Air Force/Tech. Sgt. Terrica Y. Jones
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Persian Gulf Disarray: Arab States Sever Relations With Qatar (91)
    0 30211

    The United States' decision to take side of the Arab states that cut off the diplomatic relations with Qatar in the ongoing row indicates that Washington is seeking to avoid its military base outside Doha being moved to another country amid growing evidence that Qataris fund Islamists, analysts told Sputnik.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US government supports Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) imposing control on Qatar’s foreign policies and stopping the flow of funding to Islamist terror movements, including al-Qaeda and Daesh (both outlawed in Russia), analysts told Sputnik.

    Libyan leader Moammar Gadhafi gestures during the Arab summit in Doha, Qatar, Monday, March 30, 2009
    © AP Photo/ Amr Nabil
    Saudi Sanctions Against Qatar Aim to Stop Doha 'Pursuing Same Policy as Gaddafi'
    "From the United States’ perspective, a particularly sensitive problem is likely to be resolved," University of Durham Reader in Middle East Politics Christopher Davidson, an expert in the Gulf Arab states, said.

    Davidson said the US government appeared to have arranged in advance of the current crisis that in the event of a Saudi and/or UAE takeover of Qatar or imposition of a new government, Washington would be permitted to continue operating at al-Udeid Air Base outside the capital Doha.

    US Central Command (CENTCOM) has its forward headquarters for all Middle East military operations at al-Udeid.

    "[W]ith Saudi and UAE guarantees having undoubtedly been provided for all US rights to military facilities in Qatar, currently including CENTCOM’s forward headquarters and a major airbase, there has emerged a distinct ‘win-win’ situation," Davidson stated.

    A hooded man holds a laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him in this illustration picture taken on May 13, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Kacper Pempel/Illustration
    Claims of "Russian Trace" in News Agency Breach Not Coming From Qatar Officials
    Cracking down on Qatar would reduce US official embarrassment, Davidson remarked.

    "Notably, any Saudi and UAE-monitored freeze on Doha's foreign policies will help to solve an increasingly divisive problem at the heart of US politics," he said.

    Wealthy Saudis and Kuwaitis as well as Qataris continued to provide massive financial support for Daesh, which is outlawed in Russia and for al-Qaeda, Davidson noted.

    "As the Department of the Treasury continues to accumulate evidence linking wealthy Saudis and Kuwaitis to extremist organizations such as al-Qaeda and the Islamic State [Daesh], it is actually accumulating even more substantial evidence, per capita at least, on Qatari citizens," he stated.

    As a result, political pressure had been growing on the Department of Defense to move its operations out of al-Udeid, something policymakers did not want to do, Davidson recalled.

    "This has earlier been leading to calls, including some from leading Congressmen, for the Department of Defense to shift its facilities out of Qatar, even though its spokesmen have repeatedly claimed there were no viable alternatives," he said.

    Independent Institute Center for Peace and Freedom Director Ivan Eland pointed out that US support for the Saudi and UAE moves against Qatar ignored the massive support for Daesh and al-Qaeda that had come from those sources.

    UAE
    © Sputnik/ Alexander Yuryev
    Plot Thickens: UAE Threatens Qatar With Economic Sanctions Over Terror Funding
    "Curiously, the United States has traditionally supported Saudi Arabia against Iran, even though Saudi-sponsored Sunni terrorists have caused the US more trouble than Iranian-sponsored terrorists," he said.

    Iranian-sponsored Hezbollah has not caused Washington any problem since the US intervention in Lebanon in the 1980s, Eland recalled.

    "In contrast, the vast majority of the 9/11 hijackers were Saudi and al Qaeda and IS [Daesh] both have originated from and have been sponsored by Saudi Wahhabism.," he said.

    US policy was driven by the Saudis being the swing producer in the OPEC petroleum cartel, Eland concluded.

    Topic:
    Persian Gulf Disarray: Arab States Sever Relations With Qatar (91)

    Related:

    Djibouti Reduces Level of Diplomatic Relations With Qatar
    Russian Embassy Official Says No Hacking-Related Inquiry From Qatar
    Claims of 'Russian Hackers' in Qatar Seen as Attempt to Pit US, Russia
    Tags:
    military base, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Everyday Life of Russia's Northern Fleet
    Everyday Life of Russia's Northern Fleet
    Tricky Question
    Tricky Question
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok