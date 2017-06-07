Plot Thickens: UAE Threatens Qatar With Economic Sanctions Over Terror Funding

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Monday, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt cut off diplomatic relations with Qatar, accusing the latter of supporting terrorist organizations and destabilizing the situation in the Middle East. Libya, Yemen, the Maldives, Mauritius and Mauritania also announce a break in relations with Doha, and Jordan said it will lower the level of diplomatic contacts with Qatar.
Gargash noted that the current approach was going to be much harsher that the one applied in 2014, when Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the UAE recalled their ambassadors from Qatar amid eight-month rift over the latter's support for Islamist movements, including Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood (outlawed in Russia).
