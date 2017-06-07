Register
19:57 GMT +307 June 2017
    Members of Iranian forces take cover during an attack on the Iranian parliament in central Tehran, Iran, June 7, 2017

    US Condemns Attacks in Tehran, Extends Condolences to Iranians

    Middle East
    Topic:
    Multiple Attacks Hit Iranian Capital of Tehran (17)
    Washington condemned two terrorist attacks perpetrated in the Iranian capital of Tehran on Wednesday.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States condemned the twin terrorist attacks in Tehran and extended condolences to the Iranian people in the wake of the violence, the US Department of State said in a statement on Wednesday.

    "The United States condemns the terrorist attacks in Tehran today. We express our condolences to the victims and their families, and send our thoughts and prayers to the people of Iran. The depravity of terrorism has no place in a peaceful, civilized world," State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert stated.

    At least 12 people were killed, while at least 39 were wounded in the twin attacks on the Iranian parliament and a shrine in southern Tehran, according to the Iranian Justice Ministry.

    Daesh claimed responsibility for the attacks.

    Topic:
    Multiple Attacks Hit Iranian Capital of Tehran (17)

