US Condemns Attacks in Tehran, Extends Condolences to Iranians

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States condemned the twin terrorist attacks in Tehran and extended condolences to the Iranian people in the wake of the violence, the US Department of State said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The United States condemns the terrorist attacks in Tehran today. We express our condolences to the victims and their families, and send our thoughts and prayers to the people of Iran. The depravity of terrorism has no place in a peaceful, civilized world," State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert stated.

At least 12 people were killed, while at least 39 were wounded in the twin attacks on the Iranian parliament and a shrine in southern Tehran, according to the Iranian Justice Ministry.

Daesh claimed responsibility for the attacks.