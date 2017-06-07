Syria Strongly Condemns Tehran Terror Attacks 'Backed by Well-Known Countries'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – At least 12 people were killed, while at least 39 were wounded in the twin attacks on the Iranian parliament and a shrine in southern Tehran, according to the Iranian Justice Ministry. Daesh claimed responsibility for the attacks.

The Syrian ministry expressed voiced solidarity with the Iranian leadership as well as the country's people, and expressed condolences to families of victims of the attack.

"Terrorist attacks backed by well-known countries and circles will not discourage Syria and Iran from continuing their fight against terrorism that is supported by countries and parties known in the region and beyond," the statement said, as quoted by the SANA news agency.

© AFP 2017/ Hossein MERSADI / FARS NEWS Saudi Arabia Behind Deadly Attacks in Tehran - Iran's Revolutionary Guards

Syria also warned countries standing behind such attacks from supporting terrorist organizations spreading extremism, which can undermine security and stability in the Middle East region and the whole world.

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed condolences to his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani in connection with the terrorist attacks in Tehran and affirmed Russia's readiness for conducting joint anti-terrorist efforts.