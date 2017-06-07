Saudi Arabia Behind Deadly Attacks in Tehran - Iran's Revolutionary Guards

"This terrorist attack happened only a week after the meeting between the US president [Donald Trump] and the [Saudi] backward leaders who support terrorists. The fact that Daesh has claimed responsibility proves that they were involved in the brutal attack," a statement read as quoted by Reuters.

Earlier in the day, a group of four people in women's clothes opened fire in the building of the Iranian Parliament, with a subsequent explosion. Another attack involving an explosion took place near the Imam Khomeini shrine.

The Iranian Justice Ministry said earlier in the day that at least 12 people were killed and 39 injured in the attacks on the parliament and the Imam Khomeini shrine, also in Tehran.

One of the perpetrators was detained.

Daesh claimed responsibility for the attacks.