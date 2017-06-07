Syria Urges 'Non-Legitimate' US-Led Coalition to Stop Daesh-Helping Airstrikes

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to SANA, the coalition carried out on Tuesday an attack "on a Syrian Arab Army position in the eastern countryside of Homs province, which claimed a number of lives and caused material damage."

"Syria warns the non-legitimate international coalition led by the US of the dangers and consequences of the escalation, and asks the American leadership and the coalition countries to stop these terrible attacks, which so far have not really led to anything other than to strengthening Daesh," the ministry said as quoted by SANA.

On May 18, the coalition conducted its first airstrike against Syrian government forces positions in the Badiya desert also claiming a number of lives and causing material damage.