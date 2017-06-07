Register
18:27 GMT +307 June 2017
Live
    Search
    US-Led Coalition Denies Involvement in Daquq Airstrikes Against Civilians

    US-Led Coalition Carries Out 17 Strikes Against Daesh Near Raqqa

    © AP Photo/ Bram Janssen
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 8611

    The US-led coalition air forces launched 28 strikes consisting of 70 engagements against the Daesh terrorist group targets, according to the statement of the US Central Command.

    Flag of the Islamic State in the conflict zone
    © Sputnik/ Andrey Stenin
    US-Led Coalition Airstrikes Kill 3 Senior Foreign Daesh Leaders
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US-led coalition carried out 28 strikes consisting of 70 engagements against the Islamic State [Daesh] (banned in Russia) in Syria and Iraq on Tuesday, including 17 strikes near Raqqa, the US Central Command said in a press release.

    "Near Raqqah, 17 strikes engaged 10 ISIS [Islamic State] tactical units and destroyed seven fighting positions, two ISIS bridges, two vehicles, an ISIS boat, and an ISIS communications tower," the release stated on Wednesday.

    The Syrian Democratic Forces, backed by the US-led coalition, announced on Tuesday the beginning of the final assault on Raqqa to liberate the city from the Islamic State.

    Two additional strikes near Abu Kamal and Tabqa in Syria destroyed three vehicles and a front-end loader and engaged an Daesh tactical unit. The report also included one strike against pro-Syrian government forces carried out near al-Tanf.

    An AH-64D Apache attack helicopter flies in front of a wall of fire during the South Carolina National Guard Air and Ground Expo at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, U.S. on May 6, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Jorge Intriago/Courtesy Air National Guard
    US Apache Helicopters, Marines Provide Support to Raqqa Offensive - Pentagon
    In Iraq, the coalition conducted seven strikes consisting of 35 engagements against  targets near Bayji, Mosul and Rawah. A single strike near Bayji engaged a tactical unit and destroyed staging areas and two vehicles, while two strikes near Rawah engaged a tactical unit and destroyed a warehouse, headquarters and four staging areas.

    Four strikes near Mosul engaged Daesh tactical units, destroyed 20 fighting positions, weapons, supplies, a rocket-propelled grenade system, a mortar system and damaged other assets and a fighting position.

    The US-led coalition of 69 members is conducting airstrikes, ground-based and rocket-propelled artillery fire against the Daesh in Syria and Iraq. The strikes in Iraq are conducted in support of the Iraqi government, but those in Syria are not authorized by the UN Security Council or the government of President Bashar Assad.

    Related:

    US Apache Helicopters, Marines Provide Support to Raqqa Offensive - Pentagon
    US-Led Coalition Conducts 24 Strikes Against Daesh Positions Near Raqqa
    US-led Coalition Begins Offensive to Liberate Raqqa From Daesh
    US-Led Coalition Rejects Claims of Raqqa Liberation Campaign Start by Kurds
    Tags:
    airstrikes, Daesh, Iraq, Syria, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Everyday Life of Russia's Northern Fleet
    Everyday Life of Russia's Northern Fleet
    Tricky Question
    Tricky Question
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok