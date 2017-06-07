Iranian Police Detain Perpetrator of Tehran Twin Attacks

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – According to Sheikholeslam, one of the terrorists was killed by the guards some 100 feet away from the Imam Khomeini shrine. The law enforcers shot another assailant, who was wearing an explosive belt, some 50 feet away from the location.
"The police managed to detain the third terrorist alive," Sheikholeslam said.
The Iranian Justice Ministry said earlier in the day that at least 12 people were killed and 39 injured in the attacks on the parliament and the Imam Khomeini shrine, also in Tehran.
Daesh claimed responsibility for the attacks.
