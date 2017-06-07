Daesh Claims Responsibility for Attacks in the Iranian Capital of Tehran

BREAKING: #ISIS claimed its first attack in #Iran, reporting through 'Amaq that its fighters hit the Khomeini shrine & parliament in #Tehran pic.twitter.com/wEzmclapTe — SITE Intel Group (@siteintelgroup) 7 июня 2017 г.

​Earlier in the day a group of armed men attacked the Iranian Parliament and Imam Khomeini shrine in Tehran. As a result 7 people were killed during the attacks. The total number of injured increased to 37. The medics have distributed a list of injured persons in connection with deadly attacks on the parliament building in central Tehran and the Imam Khomeini mausoleum.

​Four gunmen attacked the building of the Iranian parliament on Wednesday morning. Two of them was captured and one of the attackers blew himself up inside the building.

Several attackers raided the shrine of the late founder of the Islamic Republic, Imam Khomeini, South of the capital Tehran. The attackers started a shooting at the visitors of the shrine, One of the attackers detonated himself in front of a police station opposite the shrine.

According to the Mehr news agency report, Iran’s Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani said after the attacks that terrorist shooting inside parliament was a ‘minor incident’ and security forces are fully capable of handling the ‘cowardly attackers’.

Meanwhile, the Iranian intelligence ministry announced that three terrorist teams attempted to launch attacks in different parts of Tehran on Wednesday, FarNews reported adding that members of a terrorist group were arrested before taking any actions.