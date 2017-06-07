Russia Offered US to Co-Sponsor UNSC Resolution on Embargo Against Daesh

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) – Russia offered the United States to co-sponsor a UN Security Council resolution that introduces a full trade and economic embargo on the Islamic State (ISIL or Daesh, outlawed in Russia) terrorist group, seen as the most efficient way to cut financing of the Daesh, Director of the Department on New Challenges and Threats of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dmitry Feoktistov told reporters.

“The most efficient way to do that [impose a trade, economic embargo] would be by expeditiously adopting a new UN Security Council resolution that introduces a comprehensive trade and economic embargo against territories under IS control,” Feoktistov said on Tuesday.

“Today we proposed our US counterparts to consider co-sponsoring this resolution," he said.