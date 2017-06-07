Russian Lawmaker: 'The Unites States Is Still Supporting Terrorists in Syria'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Despite the change of the US administration in the beginning of 2017, Washington is still supporting militants in Syria, senior member of the Federation Council, the upper house of the Russian parliament, Alexei Pushkov, said Wednesday after the US-led coalition strike on the Syrian pro-government forces.

США попрежнему поддерживают в Сирии боевиков. Рассуждения о борьбе с ИГ — для отвода глаз. Адм-ции меняются — курс не меняется. — Алексей Пушков (@Alexey_Pushkov) June 6, 2017

​"The Unites States is still supporting terrorists in Syria. The discussions on the fight against Daesh [terror group outlawed in Russia] are just a distraction. The administrations change by the policy does not change," Pushkov wrote on Twitter.

The US-led international coalition fighting Daesh terrorists in Syria announced on Tuesday that it had launched a strike on the Syrian pro-government forces as they had been entering an established US-Russian de-confliction zone near the town of At Tanf. A well-informed source told Sputnik on Tuesday that at least two Syrian army servicemen were killed and more than 15 were injured as a result of the attack.

The previous strike on the Syrian government forces was conducted by the US-led coalition on May 18. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov characterized the strikes as illegal and carried out in violation of Syria's sovereignty.