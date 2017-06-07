Qatar Ambassador to Jordan to Leave Country Within Few Days Amid Diplomatic Row

CAIRO (Sputnik) — The decision of the Jordanian authorities was announced on Tuesday. Apart from this, office of the Qatari Al Jazeera broadcaster in Amman was closed by the authorities as part of the diplomatic rift.
"When the level of the diplomatic representation is lowered, an ambassador is notified of the need to leave the country within several days," the source said referring to Qatar's ambassador to Jordan.
The Qatari Foreign Ministry rejected the accusations of Doha's interference in other countries' domestic affairs and expressed regret over the decision of the Gulf States to cut off the diplomatic ties with it.
