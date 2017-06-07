Qatar Ambassador to Jordan to Leave Country Within Few Days Amid Diplomatic Row

CAIRO (Sputnik) — The decision of the Jordanian authorities was announced on Tuesday. Apart from this, office of the Qatari Al Jazeera broadcaster in Amman was closed by the authorities as part of the diplomatic rift.

"When the level of the diplomatic representation is lowered, an ambassador is notified of the need to leave the country within several days," the source said referring to Qatar's ambassador to Jordan.

© REUTERS/ Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Presidential Palace Erdogan Slams Qatar Sanctions, Says Ankara Will Keep Developing Ties With Doha

On Monday, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt announced a break in diplomatic relations with Qatar, accusing Doha of supporting terrorist organizations and destabilizing the situation in the Middle East. The authorities of eastern Libya, Yemen, as well as the Maldives and Mauritius, later also announced the severance of relations with Qatar.

The Qatari Foreign Ministry rejected the accusations of Doha's interference in other countries' domestic affairs and expressed regret over the decision of the Gulf States to cut off the diplomatic ties with it.