Erdogan Slams Qatar Sanctions, Says Ankara Will Keep Developing Ties With Doha

ANKARA (Sputnik) — Turkey will continue to develop relations with Qatar, sanctions against this country are not the solution to the problem, Erdogan said.

"We do not consider sanctions against Qatar effective. At a time when we particularly need solidarity and cooperation, this situation will not benefit anyone in our region," Erdogan said addressing activists of the ruling Justice and Development Party.

"We will continue to develop relations with Qatar," Erdogan stressed.

Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt announced on Monday a break in diplomatic relations with Qatar, accusing Doha of supporting terrorist organizations and destabilizing the situation in the Middle East. The authorities of eastern Libya, Yemen, as well as the Maldives, later also announced the severance of relations with Qatar.