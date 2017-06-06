Russia to Continue De-Confliction Efforts in Syria Despite New US Strike - MP

© Sputnik/ Vladimir Trefilov Damascus Yet to Define Position on Qatar Crisis - Syrian Ambassador to Russia

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Pentagon announced earlier on Tuesday that the US-led coalition has conducted a new strike on pro-Syrian government forces as they were entering a de-confliction zone near At Tanf.

"After the provocation in Idlib, this was to be expected, although we hoped that common sense would prevail," head of State Duma's Committee on International Affairs Leonid Slutsky said.

"Obviously, the [US] moves not against the terrorists, but against [Syrian President Bashar] Assad, unfortunately, continue. We, on our part, will continue the course aimed at reconciliation and the creation of zones of de-escalation," Slutsky stressed.

On May 18, the coalition conducted its first airstrike against the pro-government forces, which the United States believes are backed by Iran, as it was moving inside a well-established de-confliction zone in southern Syria.

The United States and Russia signed the bilateral memorandum of understanding in October 2015 to ensure their flight safety during combat missions over Syria.