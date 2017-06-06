Register
22:43 GMT +306 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Military engineers of the Russian Army' international counter-mine center continue the demining operation in eastern Aleppo, Syria

    Fighting for Peace: Russian Forces in Syria 'Do More Than Just Fight Jihadists'

    Ministry of defence of the Russian Federation
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 34961

    Syrian President Bashar Assad says the situation in his country has dramatically improved from the military perspective, with terrorist groups on the retreat. Military observer Alexander Perendzhiev says the main guarantee to ensure a lasting peace in Syria is finding political stability, and that Russian forces are actively engaged on that front.

    Speaking to India's WION television broadcaster over the weekend, the Syrian president explained that situation in his country "has improved dramatically…because the terrorist groups, mainly ISIS and al-Nusra and like-minded groups in Syria who are Wahhabi terrorist extremist groups, are retreating…the area under their control has been shrinking."

    "So, the situation on the ground, from a military point of view, is much better than before," Assad said.

    President of Syria Bashar al-Assad. (File)
    © Sputnik/ Alexei Druzhinin
    Assad: Situation in Syria 'Dramatically' Improved as Terrorist Groups Retreating
    The Syrian president told his interviewer that the resolution of the Syrian conflict depends not only on military successes, but on combating the ideology spread by the terrorists, and the support they receive from abroad. 

    In the same interview, Assad welcomed India's participation in Syria's post-war reconstruction.

    "If you want to talk about the reconstruction, as you know, when you have war in any country that destroys much of the infrastructure, the most profitable sector would be the rebuilding, and India is welcome to play an economic role in the reconstruction of Syria, something that we already started," Assad said.

    Asked to comment on the Syrian president's remarks, Alexander Perendzhiev, political and military analyst and lecturer at the Plekhanov Russian University of Economics, explained that for Syria to start the process of rebuilding, political stability must first be assured.

    Syrian army troops (File)
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    Winning the War and the Peace: The Real Reason Moscow Needs Truce in Central Syria
    "In any case, international assistance will be needed," the analyst said, speaking to Radio Sputnik. "Such mechanisms already exist. In the United Nations, for example, there are a number of organizations whose task is precisely to help in such cases to restore peace. But how can one invest money for reconstruction without stability, and above all –without political stability?" Perendzhiev asked.

    The answer, he said, lies in part in diplomacy, including Syria's Russian allies' determined political and diplomatic efforts to establish a dialogue between the government and the armed opposition, whether in international platforms or within the country itself.

    "Our military forces in Syria are not only fighting there, but helping to establish conditions for peaceful life," Perendzhiev said. "They are trying to ensure that in one region or another, local leaders and the various local power brokers can establish a normal peaceful life, rather than be in confrontation with one another and with the central government."

    With any luck, these efforts, combined with an uncompromising war with the jihadists, will eventually help to bring the Syrian war to an end, and for good.

    Related:

    Winning the War and the Peace: Real Reason Moscow Needs Truce in Central Syria
    Suffering and Propaganda: The True Story of Omran Daqneesh (VIDEO)
    Help From the Home Front: A Damascus Factory Where Tanks Get a New Lease on Life
    Damascus to Welcome India's Participation in Post-War Reconstruction of Syria
    Assad: Situation in Syria 'Dramatically' Improved as Terrorist Groups Retreating
    Trump 'Swallowed' All Pre-Election Promises - Assad
    Real Syrian Youth Open Up About Assad Gov't and US-Backed 'Moderate' Rebels
    Russian Companies Agree to Participate in Post-War Reconstruction of Syria
    Tags:
    peace, Bashar al-Assad, Syria, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Solovetsky Islands: Sacred Places in the White Sea
    Solovetsky Islands: Sacred Places in the White Sea
    Arab League Ambush
    Saudi-Led Ambush
    BREM-1
    New Russian Weaponry: Support Vehicles

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok