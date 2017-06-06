Syrian Army Liberates Six Villages in Raqqa Province From Daesh

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) — The Syrian army liberated a number of settlements in the province of Raqqa from the Islamic State (ISIL or Daesh) terrorist group, outlawed in Russia, a local source told Sputnik Tuesday.

"As a result of intense fighting against IS militants, the Syrian army took control over the villages of Khirbat Muhsin, Khirbat Hassan, Bir Saba, al-Tarqaui, al-Salihiyah and Anz Bukadi in the western part of Raqqa province," the source said.

© Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev Syrian Forces Destroy Major Daesh Stronghold in Eastern Part of Aleppo Province - Army Source

Earlier in the day, the US-led coalition confirmed the beginning of the offensive as part of the operation to retake Raqqa together with the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

Syrian army as well as numerous armed groups, such as the SDF have been fighting against the Daesh jihadists who had occupied vast territories of the Middle Eastern country, including Raqqa. The SDF are currently conducting the Wrath of Euphrates operation aimed at liberation of the de-facto capital of the self-proclaimed Daesh caliphate.