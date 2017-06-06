US Warships Strike Daesh Targets From Eastern Mediterranean - Navy

"The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group (GHWBCSG) resumed strike missions in support of Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR) from the Eastern Mediterranean Sea, June 6," the statement said.
Operation Inherent Resolve is the US-led campaign against the Daesh terrorist group in Iraq and Syria.
"We are resuming a relentless pursuit of ISIS [Daesh] targets, while reinforcing our commitment to partners and allies in the US 6th Fleet area of operations," Rear Adm. Kenneth Whitesell, commander of Carrier Strike Group 2 said in the statement.
The strike group consists of the flagship USS George H.W. Bush, Carrier Air Wing 8 and Destroyer Squadron 22, guided-missile cruisers Philippine Sea and Hue City as well as the guided-missile destroyers Laboon and Truxtun.
