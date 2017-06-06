US-Russia Deconfliction Line Unaffected by Qatar Rift - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The work of the US-Russia deconfliction line for operations in Syria, which operates through a US military base in Qatar, has not been affected by recent political tensions in the region, US Department of Defense spokesperson Eric Pahon told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"The line is unaffected," Pahon stated when asked about the Qatar row’s potential impact on the deconfliction line.

The US Department of Defense is closely monitoring the situation around Qatar, but the row has not affected its military operations, according to Pentagon spokesperson Capt. Jeff Davis.

"We are obviously watching the situation very closely," Davis told reporters. "There has been no impact on our operations either in Qatar or with regards to airspace permissions around it."