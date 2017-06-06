US Apache Helicopters, Marines Provide Support to Raqqa Offensive - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US Apache helicopters and Marines are providing assistance to the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the operation to retake Raqqa from the Islamic State [Daesh] terrorists (banned in Russia), US Department of Defense spokesperson Capt. Jeff Davis said in a briefing on Tuesday.

"We have there assisting in this battle Marine M777 Howitzers, which are providing a significant enabling capability to our Special Operations Forces and partners on the ground. We are also employing AH-64 Apaches," Davis told reporters. "The Marines are providing the artillery support, supplement close air support…and they provide a mobile line called all weather fire support capability."